JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0d Portfolio 5dr AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0d Portfolio 5dr AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10241 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: WHITE
Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Rear parking aid, Traffic sign recognition, Variable PAS, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, InControl app, InControl protect,A fantastic Jaguar F Pace here finished in Fuji White with an Ebony interior. Fitted with some of the greatest equipment the brand can offer.
Grange Jaguar Welwyn
Welwyn Garden City, AL87TQ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017