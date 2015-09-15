loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0d Portfolio 5dr AWD Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0d Portfolio 5dr AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Rear parking aid, Traffic sign recognition, Variable PAS, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, InControl app, InControl protect,A fantastic looking F PACE with a wide variety of equipment, finished in Ultimate Black and providing style and a great drive.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403007
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£43,000

Grange Jaguar Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!