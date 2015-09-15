JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0d Portfolio 5dr AWD Auto

Accessories

Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Rear parking aid, Traffic sign recognition, Variable PAS, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, InControl app, InControl protect,Our own demonstration car from new. Offered in an attractive colour combination with lots of added extras. This car is in everyday use so the mileage may differ slightly from the one listed.