loading Loading please wait....
» » »

JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD

Compare this car
£40,328
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13384 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: British Racing Green solid

Accessories

Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Leather, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Meridian Sound, Alloy Wheels 19", Adaptive Surface Response, 10-way Electric Front Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Tow Bar, Panoramic Roof, Heated Front Screen

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311881
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13384 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone Jaguar Cardiff
CF238HE,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed