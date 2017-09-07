JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13384 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: British Racing Green solid
Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Leather, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Meridian Sound, Alloy Wheels 19", Adaptive Surface Response, 10-way Electric Front Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Tow Bar, Panoramic Roof, Heated Front Screen
Stratstone Jaguar Cardiff
CF238HE,
United Kingdom
After much teasing, Jaguar has finally revealed the production version o...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...