JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD

£43,360
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Dark Sapphire

Metallic Paint, Front Cup Holders, Alloy Wheels 19", Meridian Sound System 380W, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Audio System - Digital Radio ( DAB), Auto on Headlamps, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Power Socket, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth Connectivity, Central Door Locking, Climate Control, Cup Holders, Driver Airbag, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Electric Seats, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, ISOFIX, Keyless Drive, Keyless Entry, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Passenger Air Bag, Power Fold Mirrors, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Split Folding Rear Seats, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS)

  • Ad ID
    316259
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Stratstone Jaguar Mayfair
Mayfair, W1J8NF, London
United Kingdom

