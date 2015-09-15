loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD Estate

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD Estate Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1396 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Italian Racing Red Metallic

Accessories

2017 Jaguar F-PACE 2.0d Portfolio 5dr Auto AWD Estate with 1396miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402954
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1396 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£41,900

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!