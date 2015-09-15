loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0 R-SPORT

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0 R-SPORT Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 14166 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Roof Rails 12v Socket Cupholders 12v Socket - Rear Solid Paint Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

  • Ad ID
    408274
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    14166 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
