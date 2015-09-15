JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0 Portfolio 5dr AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0 Portfolio 5dr AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLUE
Auto speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, Rear parking aid, Traffic sign recognition, Variable PAS, Outside temperature gauge, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Dyanmic volume control, InControl app, InControl protect,F-PACE ESTATE, 2.0 PORTFOLIO 5DR AUTO AWD, PLEASE CALL OUR TEAM FOR FURTHER DETAILS, AVAILABLE WITH NEW CAR FINANCE APR, SERVICE PLAN AVAILABLE ON THIS CAR PLEASE ASK FOR DETAILS
Grange Jaguar Woodford
E182QL
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017