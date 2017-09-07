loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0 i4 Diesel (240PS) R-Sport AWD Auto

£46,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0 i4 Diesel (240PS) R-Sport AWD Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Fuji White

Leather, Jet, 'R-Sport' Black Pack, 10x10-way front seats (E), 20'' 'Venom' gloss black alloy wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Pro Pack (380W), Privacy glass, Memory Package, Auto-dim interior mirror, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Hill Launch Assist, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rain sensitive wipers, Rain/Ice/Snow mode, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Two-zone climate control, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), JaguarDrive Control

  • Ad ID
    313653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Hatfields Jaguar Liverpool
Liverpool, L34ED, Merseyside
United Kingdom

