JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0 i4 Diesel (240PS) Portfolio AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0 i4 Diesel (240PS) Portfolio AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1345 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREEN
19'' 'Blade' 5 spoke satin grey alloy wheels, 360-degree parking, Cold Climate Package, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Touch Pro Pack (380W), Interior mood lighting, Meridian audio system, Perpendicular Parking System, Rear Seat Remote Release, Sliding panoramic roof, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, JaguarDrive Control, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Hill Launch Assist, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Powered tailgate/bootlid, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rain/Ice/Snow mode, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Two-zone climate control, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold)
Jaguar Brighton
BN37EG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
