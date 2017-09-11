JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: WHITE
Leather, Jet/Red 'Taurus' duotone, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Front park aid, Traction control, 19'' 'Fan' 5 spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Privacy glass, Rain sensitive wipers, Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Space saver spare wheel, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Heated front seats, JaguarDrive Control, Parking aid with rear sensor, Starter system: Stop/Start, USB and iPod connectivity, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Hill Launch Assist, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Wi-Fi, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB)
Sturgess Jaguar
Leicester, LE32RE, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
After much teasing, Jaguar has finally revealed the production version o...
Jaguar will be launching its first all-electric model – called I-Pace – ...