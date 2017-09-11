loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD Auto

£40,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Leather, Jet/Red 'Taurus' duotone, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Front park aid, Traction control, 19'' 'Fan' 5 spoke gloss black alloy wheels, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Privacy glass, Rain sensitive wipers, Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Space saver spare wheel, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Heated front seats, JaguarDrive Control, Parking aid with rear sensor, Starter system: Stop/Start, USB and iPod connectivity, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Hill Launch Assist, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, InControl Wi-Fi, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319677
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Sturgess Jaguar
Leicester, LE32RE, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

