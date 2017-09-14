JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4500 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: RED
Adaptive Dynamics, Auto-dim exterior mirrors, Auto-dim interior mirror, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front park aid, Heated front seats, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), Sports seats, 10-way front seats (E), 22'' 'Double Helix' 15 spoke alloy wheels, Adaptive Surface Response, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Black Gloss roof rails, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, Forward-facing camera, Hill Launch Assist, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Meridian 380W premium sound system, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Tyre pressure monitor, Voice recognition - front voice control, Foot pedal: metal finish, Gloss black/satin grille, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, JaguarDrive Control, Model Year: 2017, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, Variant: F-PACE R-Sport, '20d AWD' badge, 'R-Sport' branded sill treadplates, 2 x power sockets, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bodystyle: 5-door estate, Electric passenger seat, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou priv), Ground clearance: standard, Interior mood lighting, Keyless start, Laminated windshield, Paddle shift: black, Partial TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Soft grain leather steering wheel with 'R-Sport' logo, Two-zone climate control, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, 'R-Sport' side vents, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Brake booster (standard), Console stitching (light oyster), Cupholders, Door stitching (light oyster), Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Floor mats: carpet, Heated washer jets, IP facia (leatherette), IP insert (chrome), IP stitching (light oyster), Morzine headlining, Pirelli Tyres, Urea emission tank
Jaguar Brighton
BN37EG, East Sussex
United Kingdom
