JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4086 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Ultimate Black

Jaguar F-PACE Finished in Ultimate Black Specification Includes Leather, Jet 'Taurus', Gesture Tailgate, 10-way front seats (E), 20'' 'Venom' 5 twin-spoke gloss black alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Black Gloss roof rails, Fixed panoramic roof, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou priv), Keyless entry + keyless start, 'R-Sport' black side vents, 'R-Sport' bumpers, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Headlamp power wash, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-PACE R-Sport, Electric passenger seat, Forward-facing camera, Paddle shift: black, Sill treadplates with 'R-Sport' branding, Soft grain leather steering wheel with 'R-Sport' logo, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, Continental Tyres, Foot pedal: metal finish, Gloss black mesh grille, IP facia (leatherette)

  • Ad ID
    405183
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > F-Pace
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4086 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
