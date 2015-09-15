JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) R-Sport AWD Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4086 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Ultimate Black
Jaguar F-PACE Finished in Ultimate Black Specification Includes Leather, Jet 'Taurus', Gesture Tailgate, 10-way front seats (E), 20'' 'Venom' 5 twin-spoke gloss black alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Black Gloss roof rails, Fixed panoramic roof, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou priv), Keyless entry + keyless start, 'R-Sport' black side vents, 'R-Sport' bumpers, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Headlamp power wash, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-PACE R-Sport, Electric passenger seat, Forward-facing camera, Paddle shift: black, Sill treadplates with 'R-Sport' branding, Soft grain leather steering wheel with 'R-Sport' logo, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, Continental Tyres, Foot pedal: metal finish, Gloss black mesh grille, IP facia (leatherette)
Listers Jaguar Droitwich
Droitwich, WR99AY, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Oct 6, 2017