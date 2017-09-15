JAGUAR F-PACE 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) Portfolio AWD Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: JAGUAR Model: F-PACE Trim: 2.0 i4 Diesel (180PS) Portfolio AWD Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19123 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: RED
Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Navigation Pack (Europe), Variant: F-PACE Portfolio, 10-way front seats (E), 19'' 'Razor' 7 twin-spoke alloy wheels, 8-speed automatic transmission, Electric passenger seat, Fixed panoramic roof, Forward-facing camera, Front windscreen (tou) + rear screen (tou priv), Keyless entry + keyless start, Meridian 380W premium sound system, Paddle shift: black, Rear camera parking aid, Xenon headlamps with LED signature DRL, Bright finish roof rails, Chrome window surrounds, Chrome/black side vents, Detachable towbar, Floor mats: carpet, Gloss black/chrome grille, Heated steering wheel, Heated washer jets, IP insert (chrome), Pirelli Tyres, Alloy space saver spare wheel, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cruise control, Dynamic Mode, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Front fog lamps, Front park aid, Heated front seats, JaguarDrive Control, Model Year: 2017, Parking aid with rear sensor, Security system, Starter system: Stop/Start, Traction control, USB and iPod connectivity, '20d AWD' badge, 2 x power sockets, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Bodystyle: 5-door estate, Digital radio (DAB), Ground clearance: standard, Hill Launch Assist, HLDF Touchscreen, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Interior mood lighting, Laminated windshield, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Metal sill treadplates with 'Jaguar' lettering, Partial TFT/LCD instrument cluster, Passive suspension, Powered tailgate/bootlid, Pro services + Wi-Fi hotspot, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Torque Vectoring by Braking (TVbB), Traffic Sign Recognition + Adaptive Speed Limiter, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitor, Vehicle protection: CAT 1, Voice recognition - front voice control, 40:20:40 rear seat (fold), Brake booster (standard), Cupholders, Driver's comfort seat, Drivetrain: all-wheel drive (AWD), Foot pedal: standard, IP facia (leatherette), Morzine headlining, Soft grain leather steering wheel, Urea emission tank
Jaguar Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom
