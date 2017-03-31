Jaguar - E-Type V12 - 1972

car description

Jaguar E type Series 111 5.3 1972 - This 4 owner 5.3 V12 Series 111 E type was first registered in 1972 and still has less than 40K on the clock. It has recently finished a 6 year restoration done in stages so It is in exceptional all round condition. Mechanically it is A1, body is perfect, the interior is original but still in very good condition. As you can see by the title and what makes this car unusual, apart from its mileage and it’s a UK right hand drive. Is it an Automatic transmission model which makes the whole driving experience even better. Car comes with a massive history verifying mileage and original motorsport magazine from 1973 announcing to the world the cars release.This lot can be viewed and picked up in Dublin.