car description

About this Jaguar E-Type Series II 4.2 FHC Manual The E-Type Series 2 cars introduced a number of design and mechanical changes where they designed out both safety issues for American legislation and problematical mechanical areas, most notably the lighting, the cooling, the switching plus the steering column was made collapsible and headrests were added. A steeper-raked windshield on 2+2 models brought more glass and the ability to take passengers. A glove-box door was now fitted on all models, together with perforated leather upholstery and newly available power steering. Brakes were new Girling disc brakes with three-piston calipers at the front and two-piston versions at the rear. The engine is easily identified visually by the change from smooth polished cam covers to a stronger, "ribbed" variety. The previous owner advises that this coupe version has received much recent attention including a full engine rebuild and detail along with new exhaust manifolds, a replacement clutch, master cylinder and brake servo and the carburetors have been refurbished by Burlem Services. The car also benefits from new calipers, discs and brake lines, new fuel lines and pump, new wheels and tyr