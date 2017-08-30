loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar E-Type Series I Roadster 1965

€189,950 (£175,912.70)
Jaguar E-Type Series I Roadster 1965 body-off restored This Jaguar E-Type is fully restored in 2017 in our workshop. The Jaguar is provided with new Opalescent Golden Sand paint such as at the original delivery in 1965. The impressive interior has beige leather upholstery of the highest quality. The original matching numbers 4235 CC engine is fully revised. Full photoreport of the restoration is present. The Jaguar Heritage Certificate is present too. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308743
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > E-Type
  • Year
    1965
