About this Jaguar E-Type Series 3 V12 2+2 This Home Market Right Hand Drive is a manual example and was first registered on 10 December 1971; there are a total of six recorded keepers to date. This example was bought back from Germany in February 2017 where it had been used since 2009. There are MOT certificates stretching back from 2009 to 1993 detailing the mileage. Finished in Old English White with superbly patinated Black Hide and Black Webasto Sliding Roof, Chrome Wire Wheels and White Wall Tyres. We are in the process of completing the formalities of having this car registered in the UK. A new 12 Months MOT will be issued. We regard this car as a very good example which starts on the button and drives extremely well. A Jaguar Heritage Certificate has been applied for to accompany the excellent history and background and is to follow. The Series III E-Type is now gathering a much stronger following as an icon of 1970s motoring as they are great driving cars and more comfortable than the Series I and II E-Types, especially if you are over 6ft tall. We expect the value of these cars to continue to grow alongside all E-Type Jaguars.