Jaguar E-type Series 2 Coupe 2+2 1969

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Jaguar E-Type Series 2 coupe 2+2 1969 drivers condition 1969 Jaguar E-Type Series 2 coupe 2+2. The body and interior are in a reasonable drivers condition with some traces of use. The car has burgundy red Paint and black leather interior. The paint, interior etc are reasonable. This Jaguar has the original 4235 CC 265 HP engine and manual gearbox. Drives great. The differences between the Series 2 and Series 1 are: headlights without glass cover, better cooling of the engine and taillights under the backbumper. Car has USA title and document import duties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

  • Ad ID
    409561
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > E-Type
  • Year
    1969
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

