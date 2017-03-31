Jaguar E-Type Series 2 Cabriolet 1969

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Jaguar E-Type 1969 Series 2 convertible restored The E-Type is a sportscar of Jaguar. 3 generations were built between 1961 and 1974. This is a 1969 E-Type of te 2nd generation. The car har beautiful red paint, chrome wire wheels, black softtop and black leather interior. The car is fully restored and in a beautiful condition. The matching numbers 4235CC 6 cyl engine is fully revised and in excellent condition. The car has the most popular 4 speed manual gearbox, wooden steering wheel, wooden gear lever and a black soft top cover. This is a very beautiful restored Jaguar E-Type and a good investment also. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.