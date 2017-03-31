Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster 1962

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar E-Type SI 1962 3.8 ltr Roadster in very good condition The Jaguar E-Type is the most iconic English sportscar. Introduced in Europe on March 15. 1961 at the Autosalon of Geneve. This very early Jaguar of the first generation (Series I) of Jaguar is from 1962 and is in a very beautiful and well maintained condition. Colour Carmen Red with chrome wire wheels, beige leather interior with red piping and a black mohair softtop. Really marvelous and chic. The car has the 3781 CC 265 HP engine and in combination with the manual gearbox and the weight of only 1300 Kgs makes it a fabulous running car. So a very beautiful Jaguar E-Type Series I and a gut investment also. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.