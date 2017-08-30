Jaguar E-type Series 1 Coupe 1962

car description

This is a restoration project. The car will be sold as seen againt trade price. Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Coupe 3.8 ltr 1962 Matching Numbers New delivery of this Jaguar E-Type Series 1 coupe 3.8 ltr was in America in 1962. The Jaguar is matching numbers and the Heritage Certificate is present. The car has American title and import duties for Europe are paid for. The Jaguar is a very interesting restoration project and a healthy investment. Chassisnr. 887629 Bodynr. V4657 Enginenr. R9014-9 Gearboxnr. EB 8275 JS