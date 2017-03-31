loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Jaguar E-type Series 1 Cabriolet 1966

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster 1966 in concours condition This Jaguar E-Type Series 1 was professionally fully restored. The fabulous Roadster has British Racing Green paint with fabulous chrome wire wheels. The matching numbers engine and gearbox are fully revised. The interior has beige leather. Heritage certificate and extended photoreport of the restoration are present. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive jaguar e-type series-1 convertible 1966 green leather restored british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415143
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > E-Type
  • Year
    1966
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!