Jaguar E-type Series 1 Cabriolet 1966

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster 1966 in concours condition This Jaguar E-Type Series 1 was professionally fully restored. The fabulous Roadster has British Racing Green paint with fabulous chrome wire wheels. The matching numbers engine and gearbox are fully revised. The interior has beige leather. Heritage certificate and extended photoreport of the restoration are present. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.