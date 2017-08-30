Jaguar E-type Series 1.5 Cabriolet 1968

car description

Jaguar E-type cabriolet Series 1.5 1968 body-off restored This fabulous Jaguar is fully body-off restored in 2017. The Series 1.5 has amongst others marvellous new British Racing Green paint with chrome wire wheels. The car has full new beige leather interior finished with green piping and a wooden steering wheel. The matching numbers 6 cyl engine is fully revised. A complete photoreport of the restoration is present. Chassisnr. 1E17440 Bodynr. 4E9477 Enginenr. 7E16766-9 Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.