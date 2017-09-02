Jaguar E-Type Series 1 - 4.2 Litre Fixed Head Coupe

car description

Just arrived – E-Type 4.2 FHC 1966 LHD

This fascinating E-Type is a very original one-owner car that was delivered new to Geneva before being imported to the UK and subsequently dry-stored for almost 30 years.

Constructed as a LHD Coupe with the new 4.2 Litre engine this E-type was delivered new to a Mr Moustafa Ammar, a diplomat living in Geneva and working for the Swiss Embassy. According to the original Bill of Sale that comes with the car, Mr Ammar took delivery of the Jaguar on June 14th 1966. It came with an optional Becker radio and key operated aerial and was finished in Opalescent Dark Green with Light Tan interior. During his time in Switzerland Mr Ammar used the car comprehensively, driving around Europe and even on occasion taking the long journey back to Egypt, as confirmed by Petrol receipts found in the car. Both Ammar and the E-type remained in Switzerland until 1970 when he was posted to the Egyptian Embassy in London. Naturally he brought the car with him, registering it in August of 1970, which explains the J registration number it carries to this day. Over the next 19 years the car was similarly well-used until a major