JAGUAR E-TYPE SERIES 1 4.2

car description

A MAGNIFICENT EARLY LEFT HAND DRIVE 4.2 Brand Jaguar Type E-Type Color Primrose Yellow Interior Black Year of build 1965 Price € 198.500,- 1964 JAGUAR E-TYPE, SERIES I, 4.2 LITRE, LHD A magnificent early Left-Hand Drive ‘4.2’ Matching-numbers example A superb, well-maintained car The car is very solid at speed and runs wonderfully The Jaguar E-Type is a British automobile legend; manufactured by Jaguar between 1961 and 1975. It combined sensational looks, high performance and competitive pricing that instantly captured the imagination of the British public at the time and it has remained a truly iconic piece of British motoring history since. It was voted “the most beautiful car of all time” by the Daily Telegraph; Sports Car International Magazine placed the E Type at number one on their list of Top Sports Cars of the decade. On the cars public release in 1961, Enzo Ferrari called it “The most beautiful car ever made” Of all the many E-Type variants, it is the ‘Series 1’ 4.2-litre Roadster that many enthusiasts consider the most desirable, combining as it does the purity of the original concept with the superior performance of the larger engine. The 4.2-litre version of Jaguar’s s