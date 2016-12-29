Jaguar E Type Series 1 3.8 Flat Floor Roadster LHD

car description

Vehicle Description In stock now is this stunning left hand drive 1962 Jaguar E Type Series 1 flat floor 3.8 Roadster. A 1962 car it has been beautifully restored. Our own in house bodyshop has fully repainted the car, and retrimmed it including a new hood and bag. The engine was leak down tested and a full service carried out. The electrics were converted to negative earth, the front suspension fully overhauled with new shock absorbers, all new wheels, spinners and tyres, new hand brake cable new rear shocks, completely rewired and a period looking radio with Bluetooth installed, all the rear suspension was previously renewed etc A Jaguar Certificate of Authenticity for the year, confirming matching engine, gearbox, and body is supplied with the car.