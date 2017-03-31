Jaguar - E-type Series 1 - 1964

car description

1964 Jaguar E-type series 1Chassis number: 880863Great car with only 66,000 milesOriginal 3.8L six-cylinder engine with 265 HP! (matching numbers)Last major maintenance service and inspection in 2014 (without comments), since then little driven.-with original hardtop-accompanying car coverThe vehicle can be viewed in Geraardsbergen.E-types rise significantly in value every year, especially the Series 1.Chassis/frame: The frame is in beautifully restored condition with only minor signs of wear. There is no damage or any rust.Bodywork:The bodywork was completely restored and fully resprayed with a very good quality of workmanship. The lacquer thickness is perfect over the entire body. The seams are nicely parallel. The chrome was partly redone during the restoration and is in good condition.The rubbers were largely renewed and are in good condition.The boot has was restored and is in good condition.Wheels:6 x 15 chrome spoked wheels in good condition.All tyres are Dunlop 205/70 VR15 around with approx. 4 mm profile, in good condition.Spare wheel with a chrome wire rim and a Nitto tyre 185/70 R15 with approx. 3 mm profile included.Mechanical:The engine compartment is nicely restored.The engine and all affiliations are according to the original specifications and are in good condition.The engine starts easily and runs smoothly without noise.The control of clutch and gearbox feels normal.No traces of any leakage.The exhaust was renewed during the restoration.The car has brake discs throughout, the braking system was revised and is in very good condition.The suspension is in beautiful refurbished condition according to the original specifications.Electrics:The lighting, wiring and dashboard instruments are original and in good condition.The car is equipped with a Blaupunkt radio.There is no alarm, but there is a battery switch.Interior: The seats, interior panels and dashboard were reupholstered.The wood inserts on the door panels and dashboard have been updated.The car does not have safety belts.