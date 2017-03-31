Jaguar - E type Serie III 5.3 V12 - 1973

car description

DETAILS- Valid inspection: The car is ready for registration and testing, never overhauled- Documents: Original English W5 and certificate of compliance from Jaguar Italy - Owners: 1- Engine: 5300 cc - V12- The car can be viewed and picked up in (city): MilanDESCRIPTIONThe car was inspected by qualified technicians.Car with one owner and original 16,035 miles since new, chassis no. 1S74679BW, engine no. 7S10549LB.This car was imported into England by an English collector in 1982, it was nationalised and remained in a barn together with other cars without ever being used until 2008, when the collector passed away and the collection was sold. It was imported into Italy where several works were carried out, including the replacement of interior sky and carpets, radiator, exhaust system, braking system, all service hoses and pumps and numerous other works.The car travelled in Italy about 200 km in recent years with only a few small laps to keep it in operation. Completely original paint, interior, tyres (of course to be replaced), except for the parts listed above. The paint on the bottom has some damaged spots because when it arrived in England it was winter and to put it in the barn, where it was stored for 26 years, it travelled a short street where they spread salt, and it wasn't washed. This led to a few marks on the bottom part of the bodywork.It's hard to find a more original car than this one, with this original mileage.The car has the documents ready for Italian registration.