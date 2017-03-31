Jaguar - E-Type S2 Coupe 2 plazas- 1969

car description

Jaguar E-Type S2 Coupe 2 seater from 1969 in good general condition.Vehicle in very original condition, repainted several years ago. With leather interiors in original condition, never restored. It has installed air conditioning and servo steering. This car belongs to the Jaguar E-Type shorter series.Everything works properly. It has an alternator installed and modern drawing tyres in good used condition. Valid vehicle inspection until 2019. Registered as historic vehicle in Spain. It was cover of the magazine Motor Clásico No. 133 in 1999 (see photo). The car is in Barcelona, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.