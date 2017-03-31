Jaguar E-Type S2 Cabriolet 1970

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Jaguar E-Type S2 cabriolet 4.2 ltr 1970 matching numbers in very good condition This Jaguar E-Type S2 cabriolet was delivered on 29 january 1970. The original colourcombination of Sable paint and Cinnamon interior makes the car look very chic. Paint, interior and chromeparts are in a magnificent condition. The car has the matching numbers, 6 in line, 3 SU carbs, 265 HP engine. The combination with the 4 speed manual gearbox makes this car drive great. The car also has a dark brown Sonnenland softtop, wooden steering wheel, extra fans, chrome wire wheels and a Heritage Certificat. So this is a very beautiful and great driving Jaguar and a good investment also. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.