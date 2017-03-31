car description

RESERVED / RESERVIERT / RESERVEE / GERESERVEERD Jaguar E-Type S1 2+2 coupe 1966 matching numbers drivers car 1966 Jaguar E-Type S1 2+2 coupe. The car is in drivers condition, which means you can drive it the way it is or make it optical even better. This Jaguar has red paint and a black interior. The car has the original matching numbers 4235 CC, 6 in line, 265 HP engine and manual gearbox. A Jaguar Heritage Certificate is present. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.