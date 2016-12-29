Jaguar E Type Roadster LHD

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3800 Transmission: Manual Mileage: 0 Body Style: LHD Roadster Full and complete restoration to concours standard this August 1961 Jaguar E Type Roadster is one of the very few external bonnet lock flat floor cars and is all matching numbers. Further details to follow.
malton jaguar e-type roadster left-hand-drive manual restored 1961 convertible british
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Five years on from the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs’ las...
H&H Classics has sold a ‘barn find’ Jaguar E-type 3.8 FHC at its Imperia...