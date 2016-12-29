loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar E Type Roadster LHD

POA
car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3800 Transmission: Manual Mileage: 0 Body Style: LHD Roadster Full and complete restoration to concours standard this August 1961 Jaguar E Type Roadster is one of the very few external bonnet lock flat floor cars and is all matching numbers. Further details to follow.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223854
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > E-Type
  • Year
    1961
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

