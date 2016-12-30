Jaguar > E-Type

car description

Variant: Series 1 3.8 Roadster September 1962

- Matching numbers car

- Original colour of Opalescent bronze

- Heritage certificate

- Restoration completed in 2014

- Recent service



This desirable and usable Series 1 roadster is offered in outstanding showroom condition and features the desirable dropped floors for improved driving comfort.

Supplied new to Jaguar Car New York its first owner is noted as Tenafly Playhouse Inc.

Finished in the original factory colour of Opalescent bronze with full biscuit leather interior, it boasts matching chassis and engine numbers and has been the subject of a comprehensive restoration in 2014, keeping the car to standard factory specification in the main.

The interior is in 'as new' factory condition with original bucket sport seats. Features the original 'dotty' style aluminium interior trim and wood/aluminium steering wheel.



This 1962 Series 1 Roadster 3.8 litre has the original triple SU carburettors and the matching numbers engine is mated to the factory 4- speed manual Moss gearbox and able to reach a claimed top speed of 150mph.



The car has covered what is believed to be a genuine 17600 miles (Source Bonhams sales brochure No 21985) and comes complete with photographic history and Heritage certificate confirming the cars’ provenance. This is a stunning example offered in outstanding condition, is well sorted and has clearly been cherished throughout its life.



Right hand drive conversion could be carried out at additional cost.