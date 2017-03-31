car description

Series 1 Jaguar E-type 4.2 FHC in its factory original colour combination of Opalescent Silver Grey with Black interior trim. Very nice condition, comes out of a 30 year long term ownership. Dutch EU registration, matching numbers. Sensational looks, a truly british automotive icon of the sixties.

This 4.2 litre series 1 Jaguar E-type FHC was produced on the 6th of January 1967 and supplied through Jaguar Cars New York to its first owner. In 1990 it was purchased and imported into the UK by its last long term owner who performed a restoration in the early nineties.

Still in its unique factory original colour combination, comes with tinted glass and hazard warning light control. During the restoration this E-type was fitted with sensible upgrades like a modern electric cooling fan and a working classic period radio. The current mileage on this E-type is still only 61.680 miles.

Matching numbers, on Dutch EU registration, comes with a Heritage Certificate and is ready to be enjoyed.

