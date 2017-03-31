car description

Series 1 Jaguar E-type 4.2 FHC in its factory original colour combination of Black with Tan (Brown) interior trim. Fully restored. Dutch EU registration, matching numbers. Sensational looks, a truly british automotive icon of the sixties.

This 4.2 litre series 1 Jaguar E-type FHC was produced on the 20th of April 1967 and supplied on the 13th of June 1967 through Jaguar Cars New York to its first owner. In 1978 it was purchased by its new owner in Stuart, Virginia, USA who garaged and sparingly drove the E-type. In 1988 the recorded mileage was only 57.600 miles. In 1994 it was stored for a long period of time with only 59.135 miles on the clock. In 2012 it was discovered and eventually sold to Europe. Its previous private owner in The Netherlands performed a complete, full photo documented, restoration and currently the car is still running-in.

Still in its unique factory original colour combination, comes with tinted glass and hazard warning light control. During the restoration this E-type was fitted with sensible upgrades like improved front and rear brakes, a modern electric cooling fan and a retro classic radio. The current mileage on this E-type is still only 59.690 miles.

Matching numbers, on Dutch EU registration, comes with a Heritage Certificate and is ready to be enjoyed.

