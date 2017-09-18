1968 Jaguar E-Type XKE, driven never in the rain. The body was fully restored. The interior was completely replaced with a complete interior kit. The engine received a top-end rebuild. All bright work has either been replaced or re-chromed. The Jag was restored to originally specifications.
The clutch was replaced, the hand brake assembly was completely rebuilt and new brakes were installed. New chrome and new Pirelli tires, all body panels were pulled and repainted. Car maintains perfect factory oil pressure, water temperature and idle RPM.
Midland, Texas
