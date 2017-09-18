loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar E-Type

$34,800 (£25,605.84)
Patricia Albrecht
1968 Jaguar E-Type XKE, driven never in the rain. The body was fully restored. The interior was completely replaced with a complete interior kit. The engine received a top-end rebuild. All bright work has either been replaced or re-chromed. The Jag was restored to originally specifications.

The clutch was replaced, the hand brake assembly was completely rebuilt and new brakes were installed. New chrome and new Pirelli tires, all body panels were pulled and repainted. Car maintains perfect factory oil pressure, water temperature and idle RPM.

  • Ad ID
    330682
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/09/2017
  • Category
    Jaguar > E-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    43675 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.2
  • Engine Model
    V6
Patricia Albrecht
Midland, Texas

