Jaguar E-Type

$42,900 (£33,196.02)
1969 Jaguar E-Type (XKE) OTS Roadster Series II. The XKE still in its original colour combination of Ascot Fawn over Beige Leather. This Jaguar XKE is extremely well-maintained, largely original, and has pleasant road manners.

246 bhp, 4,235 cc DOHC inline six-cylinder engine, dual carburetors, four-speed manual gearbox, independent front suspension with wishbones, torsion bars and anti-roll bar, independent rear suspension with lower wishbones, trailing lower radius arms, coil springs and anti-roll bar, and four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes.

  • Ad ID
    309073
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/08/2017
  • Category
    Jaguar > E-Type
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Beige
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1969
  • Mileage
    25600 mi
  • Power
    246 hp
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.2
Lumberton, Texas

