1969 Jaguar E-Type (XKE) OTS Roadster Series II. The XKE still in its original colour combination of Ascot Fawn over Beige Leather. This Jaguar XKE is extremely well-maintained, largely original, and has pleasant road manners.
246 bhp, 4,235 cc DOHC inline six-cylinder engine, dual carburetors, four-speed manual gearbox, independent front suspension with wishbones, torsion bars and anti-roll bar, independent rear suspension with lower wishbones, trailing lower radius arms, coil springs and anti-roll bar, and four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes.
Lumberton, Texas
