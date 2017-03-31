loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Jaguar E-Type Cabriolet 1971

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar E-Type Cabriolet 4.2 ltr 1971 Matching Numbers very good condition The E-Type is a beautiful sportscar from Jaguar, very popular and generally considered as one of the most beautiful cars ever built. This beautiful 1971 convertible has the Jaguar Heritage Certificate. The car is fully restored and in topcondition. This Jaguar has the original 4235CC, 6 Zyl, 265 HP engine and manual gearbox. Technics are in very good condition. The car is matching numbers. The combination of the beautiful British Racing Green paint with the beige leather interior is fabulous. This wonderful cabriolet is ready for a lot of driving fun and a good investment also. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive jaguar e-type convertible 1971 green leather manual restored british

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415584
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > E-Type
  • Year
    1971
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!