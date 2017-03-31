Jaguar E-Type Cabriolet 1971

car description

Jaguar E-Type Cabriolet 4.2 ltr 1971 Matching Numbers very good condition The E-Type is a beautiful sportscar from Jaguar, very popular and generally considered as one of the most beautiful cars ever built. This beautiful 1971 convertible has the Jaguar Heritage Certificate. The car is fully restored and in topcondition. This Jaguar has the original 4235CC, 6 Zyl, 265 HP engine and manual gearbox. Technics are in very good condition. The car is matching numbers. The combination of the beautiful British Racing Green paint with the beige leather interior is fabulous. This wonderful cabriolet is ready for a lot of driving fun and a good investment also. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.