SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar E-type cabriolet 1969 in very good condition In very good condition this restored 1969 Jaguar E-type convertible with matching numbers 4.2 ltr 6 cyl engine. Black leather interior, chrome wire wheels, black softtop. Beautiful chrome, beautiful paint. Car runs excellent. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.