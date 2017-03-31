Jaguar - E-type 5.3 V12 2+2 - 1971

car description

Jaguar E-type 5.3 V12MAINTENANCE: there are no booklets or invoices The engine runs nicely on 12 cylinders and the car shifts properly. BODYWORK: the Jaguar has been completely repainted, the painting was not done by a professional. OPTIONAL FEATURES: This Jaguar is equipped with all of the standard options. It would be neater if the headliner was replaced (see photos). The chrome bumpers have some rust and the rubbers on the windows are dry (see photos). The bottom of the car looks very good, see pictures. UPHOLSTERY: the upholstery looks good, no tears or stains COLLECTION: it can be picked up in Utrecht, the Netherlands.To get a good impression of the Jaguar we recommend to inspect the car before bidding to avoid disappointment afterwards. Please note, this is a 46-year-old car which has never been restored.