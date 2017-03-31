Jaguar - E-Type 5.3 V12 - 1973

car description

- TÜV gültig bis 08/2019- The engine and mechanics are in top condition.- The body is free of rust / repainted Old English White 3 years ago- German papers- This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved in Munich, GermanyThis Jaguar E-Type was purchased in San Rafael, California on February 24, 1973. It was delivered in England on July 20, 1973 and was then driven by the owner in England and Sweden (maintenance invoices available). He then travelled to Paris, Frankfurt (another maintenance invoice is available!) and Russia, back to Frankfurt and it was then shipped from France to California.The E-type was regularly driven there by the original owner and was always kept in a garage in Mill Valley, California. He became ill in 1985 and could no longer drive the vehicle. It remained in the family and continued to be maintained but only occasionally driven around Mill Valley. The E-Type was in family ownership for 40 years until it was sold in 2013 to a buyer in Litchfield, Connecticut who restored it over 3 years but who only drove 400 miles with it. Among other things, the fuel lines and the tank were cleaned, many electrical components were replaced and the wiring and switches in the dashboard renewed, ignition cables replaced, all 4 carburettors completely restored and the air filters were replaced. The front seats and the headliner were restored, the seat belts and the rear view mirror replaced. This vehicle was entirely repainted in Old English White. All of the window seals and several chrome parts were replaced. The air conditioning was completely overhauled and has been filled with currently permissible coolant.I bought this E-Type on November 8, 2016 and imported it to Germany. It was visually in top condition and to bring it up to perfect technical condition, I drove it to a renowned workshop in Munich, which has been working with English classic cars for almost 50 years and, in particular, has a specialist who has cared, almost exclusively for more than 35 years, for the E-Type.The following work has been done since it was imported to Germany (invoices available): all fluids replaced, the lights have been retrofitted in accordance with German regulations, power steering overhauled, speedometer upgraded to km / h, new dashboard cover , 4 new spoke wheels mounted with 4 new white wall tyres (original tyres available), rear axle completely overhauled with new brake discs, brake calipers and brake pads, 4 new shock absorbers, new master cylinder, new brake servo installed and all spark plugs replaced.With me, this E-Type has only had 3 owners and there is extensive documentation available with lots of original invoices (including the original sales invoice and proof of payment!) It is in top condition (2+ according to appraisal). The mileage of less than 39,000 is provable by the many invoices! As I can unfortunately not drive it as planned and have dedicated myself to another hobby, I am selling this very lovely E-Type.It is recommended to view the vehicle prior to bidding in order avoid disappointment. This vehicle can be test-driven and retrieved in Munich. Please contact Catawiki to arrange an appointment.