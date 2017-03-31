Jaguar- E type 2+2 - 1970

car description

This 1970 is a 2 + 2 version and originates from California. The Jaguar still has American papers. The car is currently located in the Netherlands and all import duties and VAT have been paid. This car is in very beautiful condition. The car has been fully restored by the last owner who put a lot of love into this car, that is noticeable in various details, such as its finish. Unfortunately the previous owner suddenly died and his children have sold the car to us a year later. The paintwork is in very good condition, smooth and without structure. Technically, the car is in good condition, all mechanics have been checked and renewed where necessary. The chrome is in very good shape and stainless. The ornamental moulding on the left door window is missing, but this can be ordered on various websites. The interior is in near mint condition, with beautiful leather and Alcantara headlining, the dashboard is lined with wood, the tyres are in mint condition, the whitewalls and spoke rims are real eye-catchers thanks to the beautiful chrome. The odometer reading is 66,228 miles and this is demonstrable through a Carfax. The bottom is stainless, the entire body has been taken off, everything was cleaned and painted.The 6-cylinder petrol engine has a capacity of 4235cc and runs well. It was technically fully checked and, where necessary, has had everything renewed. This E type drives wonderful. Only 5,598 units were ever manufactured. The car is also equipped with air conditioning and power steering. The automatic transmission shifts properly. Behind the wooden three-spoke steering wheel you’ll feel like James Bond. The Series II was manufactured from 1969 to 1971 and has headlights without glass covers, a rear bumper that is pleated around the back, shifted and larger indicators, rear lights placed below the rear bumper, enhanced cooling with a larger radiator grille and upgraded brakes. They were also fitted with new control levers, more comfortable seats and optional air conditioning and power steering. The vehicle can be viewed in Slochteren, the Netherlands.