Jaguar E-Type 1973

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Jaguar E-type S3 V12 1973 coupe 2+2 very good condition This is a very good condition 1973 Jaguar E-type Coupe 2+2. Automatic gearbox, chrome wire wheels. Restored in 2004, very well maintained, only driven at beautiful weather. Car is still in very good condition. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.