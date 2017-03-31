loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar E-Type 1972

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Jaguar E-type V12 1972 Cabriolet body off restored As new this 1972 Jaguar E-type V12. Car is completely body off restored in Europe. Full photogallery of the restoration present. Car is in black with tan leather interior. A superb Jaguar E-type convertible. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

left-hand-drive jaguar e-type 1972 black leather restored v12 british

  • Ad ID
    409892
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > E-Type
  • Year
    1972
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

