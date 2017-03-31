loading Loading please wait....
Jaguar E-Type 1969

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Jaguar E-Type 1969 2+2 coupe runs good needs some work 1969 Jaguar E-Type2+2 coupe runs good but needs some cosmetic and mechanical work. The car has the original 4235 cc 6 in line 265 hp engine and manual gearbox. The car has wire wheels, leather interior and a wooden steering wheel. Heritage certificate and original service booklets are available. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

