Jaguar E-Type 1967

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Jaguar E-type Series 1 coupe 2+2 very good condition 1967 revised Jaguar E-type in very beautiful and good condition. According to the chassisnumber this car was produced at the right moment they changed production from ‘closed’ headlights to ‘open’. We aren’t sure if this car was originally delivered with ‘closed’ or ‘open’ headlights. Matching numbers engine. Beautiful red paint and beautiful grey interior. Heritage certificate is present. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.