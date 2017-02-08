1973 Jaguar E-Type Series III V12 Roadster

car description

NJG 800M is a genuine original UK RHD supplied manual E-Type Roadster with matching numbers. The open two seater was manufactured on the 20th August 1973, the original distributor was Martin Waller Ltd, Margate, Kent and it was supplied new to a private owner in Sandwich, Kent.

The E-Type has only had five owners from new and the car comes with a detailed history file. The car was subject of a full major rebuild in 1991 by Charles Fairmourn UK Ltd) costing £67500. From 1991 to 2000 the car was with one owner who covered just 3000 dry miles and in 1999 the car was entered into an Autoglym Concours de Elegance competition where it won first place in the Scottish Championship.

Since restoration the E-Type has now covered 23000 miles and has come to us in exceptional condition. The car comes with a detailed log of use since the rebuild and since changing hands after rebuild in 2000 it has had two careful owners and in the region of a further £20,000 has been spent on keeping the car in top class order. A new mohair hood and rear bumper were fitted in 2001, a new exhaust system in 2004, new expansion tank and distributor in 2006, a new petrol tank and Koni shocks fitted in 2008 and six