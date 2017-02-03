1971 Jaguar E-Type Series II Roadster

car description

Launched at the 1961 Geneva Motor Show, the Jaguar E-Type 3.8-Litre was nothing short of a revelation. With its heady blend of supercar performance, breathtaking styling and low price tag, the newcomer left rivals reeling and customers clamoring. Early sports car racing success at the hands of Graham Hill and Roy Salvadori, amongst others, helped cement its reputation. In 1968 and due largely to US regulations, the E-Type underwent several design changes and improvements. The new Series II Jaguar E-Type can be identified by its open headlights without glass covers, a wrap-around rear bumper, re-positioned larger front indicators, tail lights below the bumpers, better cooling aided by an enlarged 'mouth' with twin electric fans, and up-rated brakes. The engine is easily identified visually by the change from smooth polished cam covers to a more industrial 'ribbed' appearance. The interior and dashboard were also re-designed, with rocker switches being substituted for toggle switches. Head restraints, a collapsible steering column and an all synchromesh gearbox improved safety and comfort for the occupants. Originally registered on New Year's day 1971 and accompanied by a Jaguar Heri