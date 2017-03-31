1961 JAGUAR E-TYPE 3.8 LITER SERIES 1 ROADSTER

car description

--Cotswold Blue with Red leather interior and Blue convertible top, Complete/thorough/frame off show quality restoration, 4-speed Moss gearbox, Matching number engine, Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate, Wire wheels. This early flat floor inside bonnet latch E-type Series 1 Roadster was produced by Jaguar’s Coventry workshop on August 25th, 1961. It was born in its original left hand drive form and destined for the Canadian market. It remained in Canada for 51 years before traveling to California. In 2001, after forty years of spirited driving, this iconic roadster underwent an exhaustive, meticulous restoration by Vancouver, British Columbia restoration specialists RX Autoworks. A testament to their restoration, this E-types condition is still excellent to this day as evidenced by 2016 JCNA concours judging sheets with a score totaling 99.7 points. Mechanically, this E-type has been used less than 1,000 miles, but has been upkept properly, regardless of use. This E-type comes complete with its original books, tools, history folder as well as its extensive restoration file. One of the most iconic sports cars of the 1960’s, this E-type in its superb period colors of Cotswold Blue/Red